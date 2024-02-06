Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading Down 4.1%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $228.75 and last traded at $233.46. 132,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 403,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Globant Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.05.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Globant by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after acquiring an additional 114,126 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

