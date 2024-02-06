Globe Life (GL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. Globe Life has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

