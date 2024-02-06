Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

