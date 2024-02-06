Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stake Boosted by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911,717 shares during the quarter. Gracell Biotechnologies comprises 3.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $4,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $3,810,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 2,862.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 613,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 238,338 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

GRCL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 189,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.33.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

