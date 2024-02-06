Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Graco by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Price Performance

Graco Increases Dividend

NYSE GGG opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

