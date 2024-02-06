Greencape Capital Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 12.4% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Zillow Group worth $22,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Z stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.