GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,566.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.33 ($20.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.74) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK opened at GBX 1,651.40 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,500.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,454.89. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,670.10 ($20.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The firm has a market cap of £68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,119.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,783.78%.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,688.73). Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.