Guggenheim Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $255.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $230.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.61 and its 200 day moving average is $212.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

