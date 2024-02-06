GYEN Price Tops $0.0067 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $36.27 million and $444,311.56 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

