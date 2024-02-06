H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.77% of H.B. Fuller worth $28,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the third quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Insider Transactions at H.B. Fuller

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FUL opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

