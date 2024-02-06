Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.