Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $378.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 168.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33,830 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

