Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 300 shares.The stock last traded at $35.00 and had previously closed at $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

