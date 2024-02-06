Haynes International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $766.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

