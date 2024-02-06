Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Haynes International Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $766.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Haynes International by 132.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Haynes International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

