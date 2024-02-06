HC Wainwright Weighs in on Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 144.98%.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

