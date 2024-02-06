Head to Head Analysis: Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Merck KGaA and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck KGaA 13.48% 10.72% 5.87% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.61% -48.40%

Volatility & Risk

Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merck KGaA and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck KGaA $23.43 billion N/A $3.50 billion N/A N/A Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$17.87 million ($3.78) -0.10

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Galmed Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors. Its Healthcare segment designs and develops medicines and intelligent devices for treatment of various therapeutics, such as oncology, neurology and immunology, endocrinology, and general medicines. The company's Electronic segment provides semiconductor solutions, such as semiconductor materials, delivery systems and services, and intermolecular services for semiconductor and polymer removal chemistries applications; and display solutions comprising liquid crystals, OLED and quantum materials, reactive mesogens, photoresist materials, smart antenna, and dynamic liquid crystal glazing products, as well as offers liviFlex, a flexible platform, which offers a range of display materials. This segment also provides surface solution, such as cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions; architecture solutions, including switchable windows; and automotive solutions. In addition, it has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmihKline plc to develop and commercialize active ingredients in immune-oncology; in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; and out-licensing agreement with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG for developing a drug candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KG.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus. The company also evaluates Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a Phase IIa clinical trial with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. In addition, it engages in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide methionine, threonine, alanine, aspartic acid, and valine. It has a license agreement with Samil Pharma. Co., Ltd. for the commercialization of Aramchol in the Republic of Korea; and a collaboration agreement with OnKai for its AI platform. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

