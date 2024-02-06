Head-To-Head Analysis: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus target price of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 118.96%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.12 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.80 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 145.65 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Prairie Operating has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51%

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

