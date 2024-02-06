Head-To-Head Contrast: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.45 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.12 Kubient $2.40 million 0.01 -$13.62 million ($0.87) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Super League Enterprise and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 149,900.00%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Super League Enterprise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kubient beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

