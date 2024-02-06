HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Head-To-Head Survey

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 1.20 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -3.92

Risk and Volatility

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVmo.

EVmo has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVmo and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EVmo beats HeartCore Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

