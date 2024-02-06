Heritage Commerce Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $513.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,529,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 85,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Heritage Commerce

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.