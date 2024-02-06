Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $22,965.79 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00008930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.41 million and $22,965.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016024 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.28 or 1.00009964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010988 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00186823 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83666579 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,626.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

