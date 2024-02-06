HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

HPK traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 12,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.60. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $29.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower purchased 9,315 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $139,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,518,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 756.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 171,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

