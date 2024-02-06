Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

