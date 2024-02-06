Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down to $46.61

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.61, but opened at $44.84. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 41,196 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 3,156 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

