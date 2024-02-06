Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.18.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.