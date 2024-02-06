Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 462,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,379. The company has a market capitalization of $978.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.