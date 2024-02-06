Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.3 million-$198.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.0 million.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,306. The stock has a market cap of $985.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.80 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

