Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 71 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.17. 982,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

