Holistic Financial Partners Buys 893 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. 1,787,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

