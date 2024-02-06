Holistic Financial Partners Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,716. The stock has a market cap of $617.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $120.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

