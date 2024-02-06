Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $298,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,682.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $3,845,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,682.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $5,304,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 352,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

