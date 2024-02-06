Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 3,020 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 514,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,325. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

