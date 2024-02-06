Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 440 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,414,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

