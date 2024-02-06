Holistic Financial Partners Sells 1,459 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,592,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,302,352. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.