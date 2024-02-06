Holistic Financial Partners Sells 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UNH stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.87. 1,247,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

