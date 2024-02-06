Holistic Financial Partners Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.66. The company had a trading volume of 568,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $322.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

