Holistic Financial Partners Sells 98 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.