Holistic Financial Partners Trims Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,579. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CX shares. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

