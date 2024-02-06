Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

