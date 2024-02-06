Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at UBS Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

HOLX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

