Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.