Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. 148,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

