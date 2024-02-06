Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for 0.4% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $21,293,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FSK stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. 704,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.28. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

