Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $242,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JHMM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.