Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $242,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMMFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JHMM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile



The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

