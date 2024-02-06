Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 978 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $455.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,012,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,372,508. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

