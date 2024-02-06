Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,843,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,937,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $12,494,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $507.23. 595,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,373. The company has a market capitalization of $469.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

