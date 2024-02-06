Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,999 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RTM stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 38,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,472. The company has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $185.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

