Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 40,884 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,829. The company has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.66 and a 200-day moving average of $292.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $330.20.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

