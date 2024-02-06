Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 5.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 637,622 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

